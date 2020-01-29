Hydration on a plane is crucial.
While it may be tempting to gulp down tap water served by your flight attendant, there are many reasons why you should not.
Frequent flyer Gilbert Ott revealed on his site, God Save The Points, why he avoided drinking tap water when he flew.
He said: “I don’t drink the tap water, or even use it to brush my teeth and neither should you.
“Airplane water tanks are petri dishes, with water that’s been found to contain just about every bacteria and parasite under the sun. I wish that was a joke.”