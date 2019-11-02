Captive wildlife attractions and interactions remain a complex, contentious and emotionally charged issue. There is an increasing movement, both locally and internationally, against tourism experiences that potentially harm animals.
SATSA, which represents South Africa’s tourism private sector, hopes to change this.
The organisation embarked on a comprehensive research initiative to develop a long-term vision for South Africa’s tourism industry with regards to animal interactions in tourism.
The organisation also wanted to design and agree on a framework to guide attractions, operators and tourists, to develop high-level suggestions for legislative intervention and regulation and position South Africa as an ethical tourism destination.
The research report is the result of a year of robust consultation with the wider tourism industry and relevant stakeholders. Nationwide public workshops and an examination of local, regional and international guidelines, research and best practice contributed to the development of the guide.