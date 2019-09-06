Premier Resort Mpongo Private Game Reserve. Pictures: Supplied

Premier Resort Sani Pass



Come and celebrate this summer at the beautiful Premier Resort Sani Pass, a brilliant vacation choice to kickstart summer. Situated on the slopes of the Southern Drakensberg, guests can take 4X4 excursions up the Sani Pass, ride up the mountain towards Lesotho on horseback, go hiking and biking, or for those who prefer to take it a little easier, there’s a beautiful spa with breath-taking views. After a day of activity, guests can unwind with a meal in the Maluti Restaurant while overlooking the majestic Drakensberg Mountains, or head to the historic pub at the nearby Premier Hotel Himeville Arms for a drink.

Premier Resort The Moorings (Knysna)

Heading to the Garden Route, Premier Resort The Moorings (Knysna) can be found on the banks of the Knysna lagoon, offering private access to the lagoon for hotel guests as well as boat launch and docking facilities at the hotel. The area is serene in its secluded Knysna Heads setting, with spectacular views of indigenous forest and less than 3km from the town’s centre. Choose from a variety of four-star graded rooms that offer estuary and indigenous forest views. We encourage you to relax in the utmost comfort in one of our deluxe, one- and two-bedroomed suites, or your very own waterfront villa which is ideal for family stays or golfing groups.

Premier Resort Mpongo Private Game Reserve

The Premier Hotels & Resorts game reserve near East London, Premier Resort Mpongo Private Game Reserve, is home to a variety of African wildlife (elephants, lions, buffalos, giraffes, numerous antelope and bird species). The reserve offers a unique blend of luxury and wildlife experiences on more than 3 500 hectares of conservation land. With its rolling hills, river valleys and luscious surroundings, it caters to the heart of even the keenest eco-tourist. This game reserve is perfectly positioned for the enjoyment of both travellers and locals. Nestled in the Malaria-free Eastern Cape, 35km from East London’s city centre and 40km from the airport, Mpongo holds a treasure chest of beauty, rugged terrain and untouched land.

Mpumalanga, Premier Hotel The Winkler

Just 10km outside of White River in the Lowveld Area of Mpumalanga, Premier Hotel The Winkler is located on the Panorama Route and, thanks to its location, the hotel makes it easy to visit a number of famous sites in the area – God’s Window, Kruger National Park, Rocky’s Drift, Mbombela and more. Premier Hotel The Winkler offers 87 beautiful rooms and suites that incorporate all the comfortable facilities you can expect from a Premier Hotel. This is the perfect base to explore the rich African landscape and, thanks to the variety of accommodation options, it is perfect for both those travelling in groups or alone.

