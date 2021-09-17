With Beta variant gone, SA continues to fight to get country off UK red list

Official data show that South Africa is free of the Beta Covid variant. It indicates that there has been no measurable level of Beta genomes sequenced for at least two weeks in the country. The Beta variant, first identified in South Africa in December 2020, has not gained any meaningful presence outside South Africa owing to its low transmissibility and the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

Of the four major variants of concern identified by the World Health Organization, Beta has the lowest transmissibility advantage (25%) over the ancestral Covid variant that originated in China. National Institute of Clinical Diseases (NICD) revealed that the Delta variant is 95% more transmissible and now accounts for over 96% of all genomes sequenced in South Africa. Research released by the Canadian Immunization Network in July 2021 also revealed that a single dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine conferred an 82% protection against severe disease and death from Beta. Protection was estimated to rise to 95% on delivery of a second dose, comparable to all the major vaccines deployed in the US and Europe. AstraZeneca endorsed the research announcing that its vaccine provided “good to excellent protection” against the Beta variant.

The news has heightened the call to remove South Africa from the red list. Currently, visitors from South Africa need to stay in a government-appointed hotel where they must quarantine for 10 days at their own cost. David Frost, CEO of the South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA), said south Africa’s infection rate is now tracking at a sixth of the UK’s and below key destinations on the UK’s amber travel list, such as the US, France, Germany and Greece.