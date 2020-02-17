Wendi Williams, the woman who reclined her seat on an American Eagle flight and had her seat later punched numerous times by the man behind her, wants to press charges against him and wants the flight attendant fired.
The viral video posted by journalist Marina Marraco showed how a man, who could not recline his seat on a plane, punch the seat of a woman who reclined hers.
Williams told TMZ she wants to press charges against the man. She believes she was assaulted on the flight.
She told TMZ that she captured the video after the man started to punch her seat violently.
Williams said she obliged when the man asked her to put her seat up while he ate, but reclined it after he ate.