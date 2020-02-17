Woman in passenger shaming video wants to press charges









Woman in viral video wants to press charges against man and calls for the firing of the flight attendant. Photo by Tim Gouw from Pexels. Wendi Williams, the woman who reclined her seat on an American Eagle flight and had her seat later punched numerous times by the man behind her, wants to press charges against him and wants the flight attendant fired. The viral video posted by journalist Marina Marraco showed how a man, who could not recline his seat on a plane, punch the seat of a woman who reclined hers. Williams told TMZ she wants to press charges against the man. She believes she was assaulted on the flight. She told TMZ that she captured the video after the man started to punch her seat violently. Williams said she obliged when the man asked her to put her seat up while he ate, but reclined it after he ate.

According to Fox News, she started to film the man after he punched her seats many times. She hoped it would stop his “ridiculous” antics.

“It happened every 20-30 seconds. It probably happened eight times. That’s when I started videoing,” she said.

Williams was not happy when the airline attendant threatened her if she did not delete the video.

The attendant allegedly told her to delete the recording or be removed from the flight.

She said she was later handed a “Passenger Disturbance Notice”. Williams claims the attendant took the man’s side despite his aggressive behaviour.

She wants her fired.

The video had twitter divided over who was right and who was wrong in the situation.

User Ronnie DePesa felt the female traveller had the right to recline her seat.

He tweeted: “She has every right to recline her seat. He has NO RIGHT to punch hers. Its the air lines fault for the bad design. Not hers. If he doesn't like it purchase another seat next time.” (sic).

Some choose the side of the male.

User Tim Rege said: “How is this even a question? She is clearly in the wrong, 1) for reclining, 2) not asking & not pulling forward when it was a clear problem, 3) for filming it, & 4) for sending it in to Bravo. (Granted, he could’ve handled it better).”(sic).

Some blamed the airline.

Jon Levine tweeted: “The airlines are at fault for forcing human beings into these depraved Lord of the Flies type situations. These two passengers are really on the same side. The fact that we view this as a “right/wrong” question between the two of them - is revealing.” (sic).







