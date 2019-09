World Tourism Day: SA still remains top tourist destination







The five-star Oyster Box in Umhlanga is one South Africa’s leading hotels. Picture: Supplied South Africa still has a lot to offer the overseas visitor and they never tire of the natural beauty and adventures on offer in Mzansi.

Today is #WorldToursimDay2019 and it's part of the bigger Tourism Month activities.

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has been working hard to take the best of what we have to offer and market it overseas.





Today is #WorldTourismDay2019,& I’m proud that we are ranked as one the world’s most sought after tourist destinations. Tourism is such a crucial part of our economy in the WC, and we must continue to promote our province.



Where is your favourite spot in the Western Cape? 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/6kaJaNWKD6 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) September 27, 2019





Earlier this month they met with key industry players in Qatar as part of its engagement strategy in promoting South Africa as tourism destination of choice to Qatari citizens and residents.





The Middle East is a growing market for SA Tourism and it's worth remembering that t he Department of Home Affairs recently announced that seven countries will have visa’s waived and this included Qatar.





In collaboration with Qatar Airways and Brand South Africa, trade partners were educated via sales visits and training sessions.





Over 50 frontline sales staff and travel consultants received training in Doha, to better understand the tourism offerings in South Africa.





“The engagement sessions in Doha were extremely valuable and gave us a great opportunity to market South Africa to a growing market,” commented Neliswa Nkani, SA Tourism’s Hub Head for the MEISEA region.





Cape Town also has a partnership agreement with New York that sees the two cities share marketing campaigns that are mutually beneficial for both cities.