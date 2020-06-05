World Tourism Organisation: 'The time has come to restart tourism'

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation Zurab Pololikashvili said that it was time to restart tourism following months of the sector being at a standstill due to the coronavirus. He said that the organisation has devised a document called UNWTO Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism last week that outlines a roadmap and priorities for the sector in the challenging months ahead. Pololikashvili said: “At both the local and the global level, the crisis we have faced up to together has shown the importance of making the right decisions at the right time. The time has come to restart tourism. "We do so on the back of many weeks of hard work and commitment. This crisis has affected us all. Many, at every level of the sector, have made sacrifices, personally or professionally. But in the spirit of solidarity that defines tourism, we united under UNWTO’s leadership to share our expertise and abilities. Together, we are stronger, and this cooperation will be essential as we move onto the next stage.” He said research reveals that many countries were starting to ease travel restrictions. He said governments and the private sector were working together to restore confidence build and trust, which he labels “essential foundations for recovery.”

“In the first stage of this crisis, UNWTO united tourism to assess the likely impact of Covid-19, mitigate the damage to economies and safeguard jobs and businesses. Last week, we convened the fifth meeting of the Global Tourism Crisis Committee.

"Here, we launched the UNWTO Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism. This document outlines our roadmap and priorities for the sector in the challenging months ahead, from providing liquidity for vulnerable businesses to opening borders and coordinating new health protocols and procedures,” said Pololikashvili.

He said innovation and sustainability needed to be at the forefront of tourism to build a sector that works for people and the planet.

“Governments and businesses are increasingly on our side as we work to build this new tourism. UNWTO is also working to make sure that tourists share in this vision.

"Our partnership with CNN International will take our positive message to millions of people around the world. The #TravelTomorrow message, embraced by so many, is one of responsibility, hope and determination. And now, as we do get ready to travel again, we remind tourists of the positive difference their choices can make. Our actions can be meaningful and highlight the road ahead, travelling again to restart tourism,” he added.