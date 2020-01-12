Cape Town - Africa’s tourism gains in 2019 are set to continue with focus on the ‘’Agenda for Africa 2030 - Tourism for Inclusive Growth’’ adopted at the 23rd UNWTO General Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
The Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili in his final broadcast in 2019 to the continent recalled the successes chalked during the year. He among other things mentioned the Agenda for Africa and some of the works that has already started on the continent.
Highlight of the things he mentioned were Promoting Travel Facilitation (Connectivity/Visa), Promoting Innovation and Technology, Fostering Resilience (Safety + Security, Crisis Communication), Unlocking Growth through Investment Promotion by Public Private Partnerships, Empowering Youth and Women through Tourism.