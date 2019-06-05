Experts believe hotels and restaurants should prioritise green travel. Picture: Pexels.

Today is World Environment Day and hospitality experts are emphasising going green. Shaun Lamont, the Managing Director of First Group believes the discussion over "going green" should be a priority for the hospitality industry.

He says it should be viewed as a catalyst for introducing innovative ways to enhance the guest experience.

First Group's "thinking outside the box" approach to full-scale sustainable operational systems includes initiatives such as worm farms, fish programmes, beehives, bat hotels, owl houses and water purification treatment plants.

As part of the business ethos to keep growing the green trend, First Group has increased its awareness around reducing food waste by implementing the Central Kitchen initiative, which hinges on a zero-waste approach. Off-cuts and trimmings are used for specials, potatoes into mash for a side order, butternut into a soup, beef bones and mirepoix into jus and wilted herbs into infused oils.

“Guests are becoming more aware of eco-friendly practices and even more so when it comes to the dining experience. Choosing restaurants that are going above and beyond to minimise their carbon footprint without compromising on flavour is becoming a deal breaker,” says Lamont.

Chef Sam Stone says people love to consider themselves "foodies" and embrace clean eating and expect the same when visiting hotels and resorts. "This means evolving our menus, continuously finding ways to reduce our food waste and replacing plastic with bio-degradable options when it comes to straws and other take-away packaging.”