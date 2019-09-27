Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane raised an important question at the World Tourism Day celebrations at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site in KwaZulu-Natal.
"How are we going to place tourism at the center of our economy so that we can grow the economy and create jobs?" she asked the crowds.
Her questions come at the right time as this year's Tourism Month theme is Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all.
Ngubane said that tourism has the potential to boost South Africa's economic growth and improve job creation.
"Tourism has been a pillar of our economy and under the current economic conditions, it presents us with the best chance of increasing social inclusion.