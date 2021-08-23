Wrecked! These SA Airbnb hosts got a shock after their properties were damaged

We’ve heard about terrible hosts, but Airbnb guests are just as bad. More South African hosts are getting candid about their guests’ disruptive behaviour –and the pictures will shock you.

Twitter user @Mbalie_WEM shared four pictures of wrecked Airbnb properties on her page. She said: "Owning an Airbnb is slowly becoming more expensive than profitable because people genuinely think because they’ve paid to be there they can do whatever they want But not like this guys , honestly." (sic) She said the images were from four apartments on separate occasions but "It still doesn’t make it acceptable".

But not like this guys , honestly 💔 pic.twitter.com/4RlCt6tFPk — re tla bona ko pele . (@Mbalie_WEM) August 22, 2021 In an incident this past weekend, host Dineo Mokoka posted on the Facebook group, People living in Midrand, that her guest stole items from the property, including the TV, wi-fi router, remote and white linen bedding. She posted pictures of the man. "This guy booked my apartment for airbnb, he lied and he went to the apartment, stole my tv, wifi - router rain 5G, remote and white linen bedding. If you see this car, or someone tries to sell you a 59inch Samsung tv, please alert the cops. His phone still rings. Those who are running aibnb's please be careful. Its sad that our own fellow black people will always bring us down," she posted, (sic).

Some people said the same thing had happened to them. User Jack Nkoshilo Motjelele commented: "The same thing happened to me two weeks back, the guy drives a white Citron." (sic) Offenders

Some social media users got candid about similar experiences. User @SikhoPhilani commented, "I recently rejected a returning guest who left my place in a state of disaster. I was hoping AirBnB would not allow him to book with us considering I had said I will never host him again when I reviewed him the last time." (sic) User @ndazchrisnat said, "I am sorry about that I also own one and I can tell you what guests do to us it very sensitive we are investing for our future and seeing someone breaking in the name of alcohol I also have pictures while the apartment has rules in board." (sic)