WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards adds new category

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards has added a new category, and entries are now open for submission. Named ’Reigniting Africa’, the new award category acknowledges the most impactful, story-driven Covid-19 campaign. The winning story-driven consumer or trade campaign must bring the Africa destination to life, giving viewers a taste of the destination’s culture, natural beauty, history, and vibrancy. “The Reigniting Africa Award is about recognising those in the African travel and tourism sector who have worked valiantly to address the impacts of Covid-19, using their resources and facilities to keep us connected, and engaged,” said Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at Reed Exhibitions. Submissions will be judged by an independent panel of industry experts with the criteria focusing on tone, visibility, messaging, and brand perception.

“We are looking for a campaign that uses an authentic and creative narrative reflecting a positive image of Africa as a tourism destination,” added Oberholzer. “It must tell the many positive stories about Africa, enticing visitors back to the continent.”

WTM Africa will go also ahead from April 7 -9, 2021 in the format of a hybrid event.

Carol Weaving, MD Reed Exhibitions Africa, unpacked the decision taken following a robust study amongst exhibitors and buyers which indicated strong support for holding a live event in April 2021.

“Our sentiment survey revealed that 88% of buyers confirmed they wanted to attend WTM Africa in 2021 and within this, a further 96% confirmed they would travel provided the regulations allowed them to do so. I’m pleased to say our king buyers have also confirmed their attendance, so it’s full steam ahead as far we are concerned,” said Weaving.