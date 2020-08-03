You can book private flights when you stay at these luxury hotels

Many travellers are wary about travelling commercial during the pandemic. With flights starting to reach maximum capacity, many travellers are skipping travel altogether. Thanks to the quick thinking of some luxury hotels, travellers can now book packages with private flights. These resorts, which have been massively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, are thinking out of the box to ensure that they entice guests to book a holiday amid the pandemic. The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort Paradise Island in the Bahamas created the Jet To Villa package. View this post on Instagram Picture-perfect views overlooking Paradise Island. Tell us in the comments below — what are you most looking forward to when you return to The Bahamas? #FSRediscoverParadise #FSOceanClub Captured by @ianstauffer_ A post shared by Four Seasons Ocean Club (@fsoceanclub) on Jul 28, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT The 5-star-hotel is offering a private jet package tailor-made to the number of people you are travelling with. The Ocean Club is set along an 8-kilometre stretch of natural, white-sand beach on Paradise Island. According to Luxury Travel Magazine, the package was created in partnership with Net Jets. The guests, fetched from their homes, are dropped at their private flight where they will enjoy a VIP treatment before landing at Nassau’s private airport.

The Lake House on Canandaigua in New York, which will open on August 14, is another hotel offering the private flight package.

Described as the first property of its kind on the banks of Canandaigua Lake, it will offer one-hour seaplane charters to the hotel, CNN Travel reported.

The hotel is among the most anticipated openings of the year, boasting 125 impeccably rooms, an outdoor pool, a destination spa, a wellness center and a signature restaurant featuring locally-sourced ingredients and stellar wines.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Mexico offers private luxury transportation. The hotel offers spacious rooms, award-winning five-star signature Waldorf Astoria Spa, four pools and curated luxury experiences highlighting the Baja Peninsula's land, wildlife, and people.

Private jet companies are thriving during the pandemic as more travellers are choosing this option.

According to the Los Angeles Times, companies XO jets, NetJets and Surf Air are booking about 80% as many flights and hours in the air as they had before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patrick Gallagher, president of sales and marketing for NetJets, told the publication: "It’s people’s health concerns. People are fearful of a commercial terminal with a hundred-plus strangers. They don’t want to deal with the protocols involved in that."