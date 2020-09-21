You can name South Africa's newest airline

South Africa’s brand-new airline, which is set to launch domestic flights later this year, has invited all South Africans to put their creativity to the test and suggest a name for the new carrier. The successful creator will win a year’s free travel pass on the airline. The airline which has drawn inspiration from Uber’s high tech, customer-obsessed approach to mobility, is a partnership between Kulula founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft. Novick said the pandemic has created a unique opportunity to start an airline. He said the airline is not only "dramatically more efficient but also inventive and creative by tapping into the unique talent that our country offers."

“Mater KG’s Jerusalema is a reminder of just how creative, energetic and inspiring South Africans can be,” he said.

The airline’s first flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town, the 12th busiest route in the world, is planned for December 2020.

The founding team combines industry experience with fresh thinkers from the technology and hospitality sectors.

Jonathan Ayache, a former Uber Africa Exec who is also involved in the project, said the airline has the opportunity to rethink its relationship with passengers and be more ‘customer obsessed’.

"This can be achieved by bringing together industry experts, technology and a fresh perspective and strategic approaches from other sectors,” he said.

Black&White, part of the award-winning M&C SAATCHI Group, will be doing the positioning, design and branding for the new airline.

The new team are looking for a name that is unique, aspirational, and cool. Ideally, it should capture It should be easy to say and memorable.

Entries can be posted on the website brandnewairline.co.za.

The winner will be announced in October.