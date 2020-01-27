If you have not yet watched Sex Education on Netflix, you should start now.
Besides the thought-provoking storyline pertaining to adolescence, Sex Education starring Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Gillian Anderson (Dr Jean F. Milburn) and Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley) offers some stunning locations for travellers.
The show, according to LADBible, is filmed in various locations near the Welsh-English border, including the Wye Valley and Newport.
Travellers who want to spend a night in Otis and Dr Milburn's cosy home now have the opportunity thanks to the owner of the house, Stuart Morgan.
Known as The Chalet, this holiday cottage in Symonds Yat East is perfect for those who want to explore.