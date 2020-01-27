You can now rent Otis’ house from Netflix’s Sex Education









The Chalet is a unique, 100-year-old, Norwegian, wooden house with lots of character and history. Picture: The Chalet. If you have not yet watched Sex Education on Netflix, you should start now. Besides the thought-provoking storyline pertaining to adolescence, Sex Education starring Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Gillian Anderson (Dr Jean F. Milburn) and Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley) offers some stunning locations for travellers. The show, according to LADBible, is filmed in various locations near the Welsh-English border, including the Wye Valley and Newport. Travellers who want to spend a night in Otis and Dr Milburn's cosy home now have the opportunity thanks to the owner of the house, Stuart Morgan. Known as The Chalet, this holiday cottage in Symonds Yat East is perfect for those who want to explore.

According to The Chalet website, the holiday home has 5 bedrooms and sleeps 10 people.

Available for stays of 5 nights or more, travellers could dine outside in the shade of the trees or soak up the warm weather on the deck.

There’s plenty of activities for all ages. It is conveniently located near Saracen's Head pub, Royal Lodge Hotel, Canoe Centre and provides access to local footpaths and cycle trails.

Owner Stuart Morgan, who lived in The Chalet before making it a holiday rental, told LADbible that the home will be available by Easter.

He told the publication: “It still needs a 'bit of maintenance to sort out. [We've had] hundreds of enquiries from around the world," Morgan said.

For further information, visit https://www.thechaletsymondsyat.com/outside.html