You can still enter for this year's Africa Tourism Leadership Awards

Registration is still open for the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards 2020, one of Africa's most prestigious tourism events.

In its third year, the awards recognise the game-changers in the tourism sector and focus on individuals and groups’ initiatives being pursued across the sector.

Among the big winners in 2019 included the president of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame who won the Destination Africa Lifetime award.

Africa Tourism Leadership Forum is the only Pan-African public-private tourism leadership annual gathering convened and hosted in Africa, by Africans and for Africans. The Africa Tourism Leadership awards will be held at Kigali in the stunning country of Rwanda on October 21, 2020. The forum will be held under the theme “Shaping the future of intra-Africa travel together through a shared vision”.

Categories for the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards 2020 include Leading in Progressive Policies’ Award, Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award, Women in Leadership Award, Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award, Outstanding Accommodation Facility / Group Award, Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award, Outstanding Africa Tourism Media & Marketing Award, Championing Sustainability Award and Destination Africa - Lifetime Award.