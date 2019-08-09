A lunar rainbow on the Victoria Falls at the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia. Picture: Zhang Yuliang/Xinhua

India leads a cast of at least 20 countries that have confirmed participation for this year’s edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.



The World Tourism Expo —an annual Tourism Trade Fair organized by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority — runs from 12 to 14 September 2019 at the ZITF Exhibition Center in Bulawayo.





It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products, and attracts international visitors and media from across the world.





ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs Godfrey Koti encouraged exhibitors, visitors buyers, investors to use the opportunity to establish strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.





“We can confirm that preparations are at an advanced stage for this mega event and already we have over 250 exhibitors have registered,” Koti said.





“About 20 countries have confirmed their participation these include India, China, Italy, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique have confirmed participation and most of them have already started arriving,” he continued.





“This is going to be a two-day event in which we seek to showcase and promote Zimbabwe for MICE, which is Meetings, Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions.”



