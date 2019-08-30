Zimbabwe is ready to host Africa’s Premier Business Exchange, the 12th edition of the Sangani Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

The expo comes at a time where the country has intensified re-engagement efforts.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) said preparations for the expo had picked and were working around the clock to ensure the expo provides the best of what the southern African country had to offer.

“It’s a matter of days before the 12th edition kicks off and as a member of the Local Organising Committee we are delighted, adrenaline is kicking in. We are looking forward to receiving tourists from the broader continent of Africa and beyond,” said Butholezwe Nyathi, a member of the LOC.

The World Tourism Expo — an annual Tourism Trade Fair organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority — runs from 12 to 14 September 2019 at the ZITF Exhibition Center in Bulawayo.

“On our part we are seized with making sure that our preparations are heightened so that people see the best that Zimbabwe has to offer in terms of the tourism product in its multi-faceted nature.”

“One of the elements that we are excited about this year is the visit by three provincial tourism councils from South Africa,” said Nyathi.

He added: “Those who know our tourism history will know that South Africa has been a traditional source market for tourists and that tourism is also playing its part in the ongoing re-engagement proces. Tourism is also playing its part leveraging on the historical relations we have with South Africa all in an effort to ensure the sector contributes to the broader agenda under Vision 2030.So in essence Bulawayo looks forward to receiving Africa and the world.”

To date Sanganai/ Hlanganani has over 250 registered local and international exhibitors with more expected to come on board. Exhibitor registration will close on Friday 30 August.

ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs Godfrey Koti said: “We can confirm that preparations are at an advanced stage for this mega event and already we have over 250 exhibitors who have registered.

“About 20 countries have confirmed their participation these include India, China, Italy, Nigeria, Zambia, SA, Bots, Mozambique have confirmed participation.

“This is going to be a two-day event in which we seek to showcase and promote Zimbabwe for MICE, which is meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions.

“We are promoting Zimbabwe as a MICE destination where people come and converge. We want to use this event to further promote that idea, especially with the fact that this exposition is registered under the United Nations World Tourism Organisation calendar,” he said.