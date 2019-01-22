If you are plan to visit Zimbabwe, there are a few things you should know.

Violent protests were sparked by the government's enormous fuel price hike that saw diesel going up from $1,24 to $3,11, and petrol rising to $3,31 from $1,34 last week.

Oz Desai, GM Corporate Traveller in South Africa, said travellers currently in Zimbabwe (particularly the cities of Harare and the southern city of Bulawayo) should exercise caution and avoid all protests and large gatherings of people.

“Many shops and businesses are currently closed as a result of the unrest in the country, particularly in the capital of Harare.

“Travellers should follow the advice of the local authorities and minimise any unnecessary travel. Although the airport in Harare is open and operating, people should only travel there if it is safe to do so,” he said.

Desai said access to some social media sites was disrupted across Zimbabwe despite the restored internet connection.

The UK Foreign Travel Advice warned travellers not to rely on individual apps for communication as these may be blocked. They advised that travellers have a few communication platforms on hand.

“As a result of the cash crisis, travellers should note that authorities have blocked international debit cards from making cash withdrawals from ATMs.

“Travellers should remember to take sufficient cash to cover their needs for the duration of their stay,” he added.