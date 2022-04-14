10 beautiful venues across the globe

Wedding season is underway, so don’t miss out on these gorgeous venues. From photographers to the dresses and tuxes you’ll see every time you open your wedding album, there are certain things that you absolutely have to splurge on. The wedding venue is one of them.

Whether you're hoping to say your "I do's" on a white sandy beach in Bali or in the African bush surrounded by wildlife, the wedding of your dreams is could be somewhere on this list. 1. Lion Sands, South Africa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lion Sands Game Reserve (@lionsandsgamereserve) With the backdrop of game-filled plains and star-studded skies, weddings are enhanced by the natural beauty of the African bush.

From an elegant wedding venue set-up to a dedicated on-site coordinator who ensures the experience runs smoothly, wedding packages are designed to be tailored to the couple's every need. Located just an hour-long flight from Johannesburg and two hours from Cape Town, the lodges can be found in Mpumalanga province in the Sabi Sand Private Game Reserve, and Kruger National Park. 2. Lake Como, Italy

Situated between the villages of Cernobbio and Moltrasio, on the shores of Lake Como, Villa Pizzo is the perfect setting for a really exclusive wedding. Famous for its soft, pastel pink and sun-bleached exterior, it’s one of the prettiest villas in the area with the longest lakeside garden, designed in an English style. Ceremonies take place on the dock of the Villa overlooking the lake, it’s truly the ideal destination for a wedding.

3. Château de Tourreau, Provence, France View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Lunsford Wedding Photographer (@katylunsfordphotography) Surrounded by vineyards, In the heart of Provence, some way down a path of century-old trees lies Château de Tourreau. Located on the 16 acres of grounds is a 17th century chapel on the grounds, the website mentions that it’s ideal for special occasions or even family holidays: "With its elegant and flexible accommodation, contrasting gardens, and scope to provide any and every requirement, Chateau de Tourreau has also the rare combination of great formal beauty and a delightfully relaxing ambience."

4. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India Known as the “City of Lakes,” Udaipur, the former capital of the Kingdom of Mewar, is rife with vast hilltop forts, palaces, temples and gardens that serve as reminders of its majestic history. The Oberoi Udaivilas resort overlooks Lake Pichola and stands on the 200 year old hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar, spanning over 50 acres.

They offer personalised attention to detail, all the event related services from catering, decoration to DJ, can be designed to suit the unique requests of the wedding party. 5. The Greenhouse at Driftwood, Texas, USA View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Greenhouse at Driftwood (@thegreenhouse_driftwood) The Greenhouse is made up of diverse outdoor spaces nestled within over 50 acres in the Texas Hill Country.

Their spaces cater to intimate dinner parties as well as larger receptions and seated dinners. They also offer a natural feel for a casual evening as well as striking elegance for a black-tie affair. The venue offers beautiful landscapes where wedding parties can use their creativity to bring visions to life.

Their aim is to provide fantastic customer service, flexibility, and ultimately, a relaxed experience leading up to your event. 6. The George Ballroom, Australia Prepare to fall in love all over again at this heritage listed ballroom.

Hosting up to 150 guests for a sit down dinner (complete with dance floor), the unique wedding venue is the perfect place to bring people together for your special day. Their experienced team understands that every wedding is unique, and have the skills and knowledge to ensure weddings goes off without a hitch. 7. The Little Nell, Aspen, Colorado, USA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aspen Core (@theaspencore) Floating way above the town of Aspen but just steps from The Little Nell, the Wedding Deck is a venue unlike anything else in Colorado. At an elevation of 3417 metres, with sweeping views of the Elk Mountain Range, it doesn’t get much more romantic. Add a little chilled champagne for up to 250 guests on the manicured terrace, and any union is truly blessed.

8. Domaine de Andéols, Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt, France Described as a place where art and fashion meet to give a new definition to the ‘Art of Living’, Domaine des Andéols offers an exclusive environment, a tailor-made experience for an intimate wedding. Sumptuous dinners prepared delicately with products from the home garden by expert chefs, their team works passionately to respond to all demands and satisfy all enquiries.

9. Heli-weddings in Queensland, New Zealand View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heli Weddings Queenstown NZ (@heliweddingsnz) For adventurous brides and grooms, heli-weddings are the way to go. Fly to a picturesque mountain top, for dramatic and romantic views for a truly unique wedding ceremony. Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters is operated by Helicopters Queenstown Ltd.

They have many options to make your day truly unforgettable. From Queenstown, they can whisk you and your wedding party away to a special alpine location. While anything is possible, they have selected what they know to be the best locations accessible by helicopter which are guaranteed to provide the most stunning backdrop for your wedding and pictures. 10. Shepstone Gardens, Johannesburg, South Africa