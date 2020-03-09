10 destinations to visit if you are a solo traveller

Many travellers want to explore a city on their own terms without having the added stress of catering to other people’s needs. Kele Scheppers, Marketing Manager for The Travel Corporation, shares Contiki’s top 10 destinations. The Netherlands The Netherlands is one of the most progressive places around on quite a few topics, and along with scoring well on safety lists, the locals are known for being laid back and polite. Amsterdam is easily one of the coolest cities in the world, and it’s the perfect place to wander and explore to no end. There are few things better than biking around solo every day to tick off your bucket list in record time.

USA

There's very little in terms of climate and scenery that the USA doesn’t offer, and its backpacking, camping and road tripping culture have made for such a normalised view of solo travellers of any gender. Getting around is easy, language is never a barrier, and there’s so much to see and do.

Big spots like Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York City and LA are popular among solo travellers.

Croatia

There are few places in the world where we’d rather get lost than in Dubrovnik. Explore an old town to your heart’s content (there’s many around).

The history of the area is equally fascinating, and it’s such a refreshing change from the rest of Europe that you may be used to. Add in some quality beach time, a little sailing, and you can’t go wrong exploring the Croatian coast.

Canada

Canada is another solo destination people take for granted. The people are notoriously friendly and accommodating, it’s safe, progressive, and perfect for exploring. Quebec offers the European flavour, the west coast gives you your epic dose of outdoor adventure, and everything else is just so pleasant in typical Canadian fashion.

Switzerland

Super safe, picturesque, easy to get around, and one of the most delicious places in Europe.

It may not be the cheapest European country, but you’re paying for quality, and treating yourself to a bit of luxury is necessary now and then. From shopping to hiking, skiing and spa-ing, Switzerland has all of the good things, including enough castles to bring out the royalty in us all.

Jordan

While you may have to dress conservatively in this country, peeling back the layers of this destination will reveal experiences that a solo traveller will find fulfilling. One such experience is a visit to the Iraq Al-Amir Women's Co-operative near Amman, a female-run organisation that offers business training opportunities to empower women to grow viable businesses.

Spain

Spain has a little bit of everything, and when it comes to Europe, few places offer as much diversity all in one beautiful package. The cities are walkable, the history is vast and fascinating and the beaches and party scene are superb. Plus, Spanish tapas make for the perfect cheap meal option for one.

Iceland

Not only is Iceland one of the most popular places to go du jour, but doing it alone is a breeze. Reykjavik is the perfect size to get around on your own, and the locals are friendly and speak English as well.

It’s a great stopover location if you’re looking to add on more of Europe on your trip, and the geothermal spas are the ideal place to spend some quality pampering time. It’s also one of the safest countries in the whole world, and one of the most progressive in terms of feminism and attitudes to women.

Sweden

Sweden consistently ranks close to the top of every list when it comes to women’s rights and safety, and its progressive nature falls in line with many other Nordic countries, making it an ideal area to explore solo.

The epic seafood, sightseeing, adventure activities and Northern Lights make Sweden even sweeter, and their love for quirky music festivals will provide the perfect soundtrack for your trip.

Ireland

It’s pretty hard not to fall in love with Ireland as a whole.The pubs are magnetic and make you feel right at home, whether you’re alone or not. It’s perfectly OK to grab a pint or a meal solo, and there are tons to explore on foot, bike or by car.

The sightseeing is nothing short of breath-taking, it’s small enough to explore in entirety without going too far, and it’s one of the safest and friendliest places in Europe, making it the ideal place to travel alone.