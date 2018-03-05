An Airbnb listing in California. Picture: Supplied.

Ten years ago, Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia inflated 3 airbeds in their San Francisco apartment and started what has become a global phenomenon in travel. Here are 10 facts you wouldn’t know about the world’s biggest accommodation platform. 1. There are more than 4.5 million Airbnb listings in 81 000 cities around the world.

2. Airbnb hosts have earned $41 billion in 10 years.

3. In 2017, the biggest night was when approximately 3 million people stayed on Airbnb in almost 20 000 cities around the world.

4. Hosts keep up to 97% of the money they charge for their listing.

5. In Africa, there has been over two million arrivals through Airbnb in the past five years.

6. In 2008, roughly 400 guests checked into in Airbnb listings. Now, 400 guests check in to Airbnb listings every two minutes.

7. The Airbnb community has supported 730 000 jobs in 2016 and is projected to support 1.3 million jobs in 2017.

8. Airbnb guests spent $6.5 billion in restaurants in 44 cities around the world from September 2016 to September 2017

9. In Africa, there are over 100 000 active Airbnb listings, and African hosts earned $139 million from September 2016 – September 2017.

10. In 2009, 57% of Airbnb guests were from the US. In 2017, only 29% of guests were from the US.



