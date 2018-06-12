Travel quotes can ignite a burning desire to travel. Picture: Pexel.

The power of words that can motivate travellers to fuel the travel bug. Whether it is a mid-year break or a summer vacation, here are some we love:

1. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” -Helen Keller

Created by Behappy.me

2. “We travel, some of us forever, to seek other states, other lives, other souls.”-Anaïs Nin

3. “Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” – Ibn Battuta

4. “To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” – Aldous Huxley

5. We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us.” – Anonymous

6. “One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things.” – Henry Miller

7. “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” -Gustav Flaubert.

Created by Behappy.me

8. “Once a year, go someplace you’ve never been before.” – Dalai Lama

9. “Travel far enough, you meet yourself” -David Mitchell.

10. We travel for romance, we travel for architecture, and we travel to be lost.” – Ray Bradbury.

Created by Behappy.me



