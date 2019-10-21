10 ways to have a pleasant long-haul flight









Long-haul flights can be tiresome, but if you plan it well, it could be pleasant. Picture: Pexels. If you are about to embark on a long-haul flight, there a few things you should know. It is not comfortable (unless you are flying First Class), you may have to endure annoying seatmates, your skin is dry, and the list is endless. There are ways, however, to ensure that you have a comfortable flight. Here are some tips: Wear comfortable clothing The key to a happy flight is being comfortable. While it is not a bad thing to look presentable, one should be comfortable. Options may include loose-fitting clothing like t-shirts, track pants or a suitable pair of jeans. Wear a pair of sneakers or flat shoes for maximum comfort. Carry a warm jacket as the flight may get chilly.

Choose the window seat

Besides the impressive views passengers experience when they opt for a window seat, it also makes sleeping easier. Many travellers rest their head against the window, something that they unable to do when they choose the middle or aisle seat. It also offers minimal distraction when passengers or cabin crew walk down the aisle.

Stay hydrated

Hydration on the plane is essential. It helps prevent headaches or dehydration. Carry your water bottle and ask the crew to fill it up for you at the start of the journey.

Avoid coffee and alcohol

While it may be tempting to indulge in free alcoholic beverages while in the sky, it may not be a good idea. Consuming alcohol at higher altitude apparently makes you drunk faster, but there’s no evidence to back the claim.

Alcohol and coffee cause dehydration, which is something you do not want to experience during your travels.

Carry your medication

Speak to your doctor to prescribe medication. These could include medication for nausea, headaches or pain and flu. This medication will also come in handy at your destination.

Bring your own entertainment

Many airlines pride themselves on offering a world-class entertainment system with movies, television shows, sports channels and music. Due to unforeseen circumstances, some entertainment systems may not work effectively.

Carry your own entertainment, which you can add to your tablet or mobile devices (make sure the devices are on flight mode). Books and magazines are great for travellers who want to cut down on their digital usage.

Do not overeat

As much as you want to indulge in the three-course spread that the airline offers its guest, you should eat in moderation. The last thing you want is to have digestive problems. Try to avoid sulfur-rich foods(seafood, eggs, chicken, among others), red meat and items that cause digestive problems.

Bring along healthy snacks like nuts, protein bars and fresh fruit to enjoy when you are feeling peckish.

Stretch

In between your series binges or meals, take a few minutes to stretch. It helps improve blood flow and circulation, reduce pain and stiffness and reduces risk of injury.

Carry a toiletry bag

Pack a few toiletry items to keep you feeling fresh on the flight. Items like a face mist, moisturiser, lip balm and hand cream go along way.

Bring a pillow and blanket

If you are hoping to catch some shut-eye on the plane, you will need a neck pillow and a blanket. While many airlines provide pillows, it does not provide the necessary support.

