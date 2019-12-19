While "holiday-mode" is a great space to be in, it’s advisable to remain vigilant of the potential dangers that lurk.
Many people often have a distorted perception of their safety while on holiday. Because they’re escaping the metropolitan madness where they’re constantly on guard, they think they are safer. With this distorted perception, they are less vigilant about personal safety while away.
Maanda Tshifularo, Head of Dialdirect Insurance, said: “We tend to forget that criminals don’t take holidays. In fact, it’s your holiday they’ll be taking advantage of. While it would be wonderful to leave all those ‘big city’ concerns behind, crime in South Africa is a reality, wherever you are, and constant vigilance is required.”
Here are some tips:
Keep your children close
With the increased awareness around kidnapping and human trafficking, vigilance is more important than ever.
Know the route
Before you venture out, plan your route and avoid getting lost in potentially dangerous areas.
Car jamming is a reality
Most shopping centres in big cities post signs of this, but car jamming can happen anywhere. Always double check that your car is actually locked before walking away.
Clear your car