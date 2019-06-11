Travelling to a destination requires lots of research and planning. For some, it also means going through a tough visa policy that requires time and money. If you are one of those travellers who want a laid back holiday without the added visa fuss, there are many countries that South Africans could visit that does not require a visa.
Henley & Partners South Africa shares visa-free destinations and the countries that require a visa on arrival. The countries with an asterisk require a visa on arrival (typically a form that a traveller completes when they enter a country)
Asia
Cambodia *
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan *
Laos *
Macao (SAR China)
Malaysia
Maldives *
Nepal *
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka *
Tajikistan *
Thailand
Timor-Leste *
Europe
Ireland
Kosovo
Russian Federation
Africa
Angola
Benin *
Botswana
Cape Verde Islands *
Comores Islands *
Djibouti *
Eswatini (Swaziland)
Ethiopia *
Gabon *
Ghana *
Guinea-Bissau *
Kenya
Lesotho
Madagascar *
Malawi
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Reunion
Rwanda *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Somalia *
St. Helena *
Tanzania
Togo *
Tunisia
Uganda *
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Oceania
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands *
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands *
Samoa *
Tuvalu *
Vanuatu
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos Islands
Americas
Argentina
Belize
Bolivia *
Brazil
Chile
Costa Rica
Ecuador
El Salvador
Falkland Islands
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela
Middle East
Armenia *
Georgia
Iran *
Israel
Jordan *
Palestinian Territory
Qatar