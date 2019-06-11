Thailand is one of the 100 destinations that offers visa-free travel for South Africans. Henley & Partners South Africa shared the visa-free destinations for South Africans on their website. Picture: Pexels.

Travelling to a destination requires lots of research and planning. For some, it also means going through a tough visa policy that requires time and money. If you are one of those travellers who want a laid back holiday without the added visa fuss, there are many countries that South Africans could visit that does not require a visa.

Henley & Partners South Africa shares visa-free destinations and the countries that require a visa on arrival. The countries with an asterisk require a visa on arrival (typically a form that a traveller  completes when they enter a country)

Asia

Hong Kong. Picture: Pexels.


Cambodia *

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan *

Laos *

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Maldives *

Nepal *

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka *

Tajikistan *

Thailand

Timor-Leste *


Europe

Ireland. Picture: Pexels.


Ireland

Kosovo

Russian Federation


Africa

Mozambique. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Angola

Benin *

Botswana

Cape Verde Islands *

Comores Islands *

Djibouti *

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Ethiopia *

Gabon *

Ghana *

Guinea-Bissau *

Kenya

Lesotho

Madagascar *

Malawi

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Reunion

Rwanda *

Senegal

Seychelles *

Somalia *

St. Helena *

Tanzania

Togo *

Tunisia

Uganda *

Zambia

Zimbabwe


Oceania

Fiji. Picture: Pexels.


Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands *

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Tuvalu *

Vanuatu

Caribbean

Turks and Caicos. Picture:The Turks and Caicos Islands website.


Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands


Americas

Argentina. Picture: Pexels.


Argentina

Belize

Bolivia *

Brazil

Chile

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela


Middle East

Jordon. Picture: Pexels.


Armenia *

Georgia

Iran *

Israel

Jordan *

Palestinian Territory

Qatar