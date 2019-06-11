Thailand is one of the 100 destinations that offers visa-free travel for South Africans. Henley & Partners South Africa shared the visa-free destinations for South Africans on their website. Picture: Pexels.

Travelling to a destination requires lots of research and planning. For some, it also means going through a tough visa policy that requires time and money. If you are one of those travellers who want a laid back holiday without the added visa fuss, there are many countries that South Africans could visit that does not require a visa.

Henley & Partners South Africa shares visa-free destinations and the countries that require a visa on arrival. The countries with an asterisk require a visa on arrival (typically a form that a traveller completes when they enter a country)