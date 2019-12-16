With the summer holiday comes many luggage thefts. Picture: Luggage Pros.

With the summer holiday comes many luggage thefts. The holiday season brings hundreds of thousands of people to airports, train stations, bus terminals and harbours globally, and travellers need to constantly be vigilant. Ricardo Coetzee of Auto & General said that no traveller wants to arrive at a destination to find out that their bags have gone missing.

“There is an even higher risk during the holiday season, as people travel with presents and larger luggage items. For the criminals, it’s a perfect opportunity: more passengers, more bags, increased chances of delays and lost luggage, all providing further opportunities for theft.

“Baggage theft and pilfering is a reality, no matter which hub you travel through, and there are a number of precautionary measures you can take to help make your luggage less of a target,” he said.

Here are some tips: