14 destinations South Africans can visit with low Covid-19 restrictions

Travelling during the pandemic means that you have to factor in possible quarantine time and other Covid-19 regulations. Thankfully, some destinations do not require quarantine unless you show any symptoms. As reported by IOL Travel last week, Skyscanner, a travel fare aggregator website and travel engine that is used by 60 million people per month, has created a map to help travellers navigate travel entry restrictions and quarantine requirements for any destination and are regularly updated. According to the map, South Africans can travel to 14 destinations that have low restrictions, meaning that you are permitted to travel there and are not likely to quarantine when you arrive at /from the destination. Here are 14 destinations South Africans can visit with low Covid-19 restrictions:

Afghanistan, South Asia

Afghanistan does not require South African travellers to quarantine. The country has restarted flights.

Central African Republic, Africa

Quarantine is not required on arrival in Central African Republic. The destination recently reopened Bangui (BGF) airport and passengers and airline crew are subject to medical screening when they visit.

Equatorial Guinea, Africa

Travellers do not need to quarantine when they arrive at Equatorial Guinea. However, passengers and airline crew without a medical certificate with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued at least 48 hours before arrival are subject to a PCR test on arrival at their own expense.

Gibraltar, British Overseas Territory

Gibraltar does not require quarantine on arrival. Passengers must complete a passenger locator form here.

The form will generate a barcode that needs to be presented upon arrival.

Colombia, South America

South African travellers visiting Colombia do not require quarantine. A completed "Check Mig" must be submitted before departure here.

Brazil, South America

Brazil does not require quarantine for South African travellers as they lifted Covid-19 entry regulations on July 29, 2020.

Costa Rica, Central America

Costa Rica does not require quarantine for South African travellers. However, a "Pase de Salud" form must be completed before departure of the flight to Costa Rica.

This will generate a QR code that is required on arrival.

Visit the Health Pass website to obtain the form.

Passengers from outside the country are also required to obtain travel insurance with coverage of Covid-19 treatment and accommodation costs.

Ukraine, Europe

On arrival in Ukraine, South African travellers do not need to quarantine.

However, passengers arriving from Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland or

USA without a medical certificate with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued at least 48 hours before arrival will be subject to self-isolation. Passengers outside the country must have insurance to cover medical expenses in Ukraine.

This does not apply to permanent residents of Ukraine. Passengers could be subject to self-isolation.

Kosovo, Southeast Europe

Kosovo does not require quarantine. However, passengers arriving from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain or the United Kingdom without a medical certificate with a Covid-19 PCR test result issued at least 72 hours before arrival are subject to self-isolation for 7 days.

Passengers are subject to medical screening.

North Macedonia, Southeast Europe

North Macedonia does not require South Africans to quarantine. The destination lifted coronavirus entry regulations on July 1, 2020.

Serbia, Southeast Europe

Serbia does not require South Africans to quarantine as the destination lifted coronavirus entry regulations on May 22, 2020.

Passengers arriving from Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia or Romania must have a medical certificate with a negative coronavirus PCR test result issued at least 48 hours before departure.

This does not apply to nationals and residents of Serbia, passengers younger than 12 years, passengers in transit for less than 12 hours, passengers who have transited through Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia or Romania for less than 12 hours.

Turkey, Middle East

South Africans do not need to quarantine when they arrive in Turkey.

However, passengers and airline crew are subject to medical screening.

Nauru, Oceania

Nauru does not require quarantine for South African travellers.

Passengers and airline crew who have transited through or have been in China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Korea or Macao in the past 21 days are not allowed to enter Nauru.

Passengers and airline crew must complete a Health Declaration Card and submit it to the Health Personnel when they arrive in Nauru.

They will undergo health screening before entering Nauru.

Tonga, Oceania

South Africans do not need to quarantine, but passengers and airline crew arriving from or transiting through China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong or Macao are not allowed to enter Tonga.

This does not apply if they have stayed in a country with no confirmed cases of Covid-19 for a period of minimum 14 days before entering Tonga.

They must have an official medical clearance undertaken within 3 days before arrival in Tonga.

Passengers must complete a 'Traveller's Arrival Health Declaration Card' and submit it to the Ministry of Health Border Control when arriving in Tonga.

Note: Travel restrictions are constantly changing, so visit Sky Scanner for updates.