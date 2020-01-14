3 cities that will inspire your wanderlust in 2020









These three cities are ranked among the hottest destinations for 2020. Here's why:

PETRA Picture: Falco from Pixabay. The city Petra is an archaeological site in Jordan’s south-western desert that dates back to almost 300 BC. The “Rose City” is located 240km south of the capital Amman and 120km north of the Red Sea town of Aqaba. Besides it being an impressive backdrop for Instaworthy images, Petra manages to entice travellers with its compelling stories - from historical temples and caves to its people. Include in your itinerary

Bab Al-Siq: At Bab Al Siq, you will see three large Djinn blocks, which are squared monuments carved out of the rock.

Other highlights at this historical site include the Obelisk Tomb, which was carved by the Nabataeans in the 1st century AD, and Triclinium, which was once a banqueting hall.

High Place of Sacrifice: Despite the steep half-hour climb from the theatre up to the High Place of Sacrifice on the summit of the Attuf Ridge, this charming tourist destination is worth the workout. The attraction boasts some of Petra’s most scenic views.

Cuisine

The Basin Restaurant and Al Qantarah come highly recommended for their authentic Jordanian food.



DOHA

Picture: Abdullah Ghatasheh from Pexels.

The city

Doha, in Qatar, offers a range of options for travellers. From desert safaris, dune boarding, cultural tours, foodie tours and iconic landmarks, there’s something for everyone.

Include in your itinerary:

Doha Corniche: The famous waterfront promenade that extends for 7km along Doha Bay offers dramatic views of the city, from high rise towers of the central business district to the stunning Museum of Islamic Art. As it’s fast becoming a top tourist destination, there are also cafes, restaurants, outdoor exercise facilities and a running track available.

Al Wajba Fort: Transport yourself to a whole new world at Al Wajba Fort, the place where the Qatari forces defeated the Ottomans in 1893. Located 15 minutes west of Doha, travellers can easily spend a few hours here. Make sure you view the four looming watchtowers.

Cuisine

Hakkasan at St Regis Hotel offers modern Cantonese cuisine with a fine dining twist while Three Sixty offers panoramic views of the city that will leave you speechless. Three Sixty, located at the Torch Doha, serves Mediterranean food.

NAPLES

Picture: Frans Van Heerden.

The city

Naples, in Italy, woos travellers with its rich architecture and history.It has fast become a favourite holiday destination for South Africans.

Include in your itinerary

Via San Gregorio Armeno: If you love shopping, this alleyway lined with shops is the place to visit. As you stroll through the street, you will find, among others, decorations from the traditional Neapolitan Christian nativity scene and other festive treats all year long.

Amalfi coast: Although it is not in Naples, the Amalfi Coast makes for the perfect road trip. The Amalfi Coast is only an hour and a half away from Naples. Once there, visit Sorrento, a town bustling with leisure, cultural spots and breathtaking buildings.

Cuisine

Naples is must for foodies. Think fried pizza, sfogliatelle, Neapolitan coffee and cuoppo (fried fish in a cone).

