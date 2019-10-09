Travelling with a baby or toddler can be overwhelming. The sheer amount of stuff you need just to get your bundle of joy from A to B seems never-ending. You need to pack for every eventuality.
Thule shares some tips to consider when travelling with a stroller:
Consider your travel needs
Think about the type of travelling that you and your family will do over the next few years as this has an impact on what kind of stroller will work best for you. There are many questions you need to ask yourself, including do you often travel to Europe (and beyond) and what stroller will withstand the terrain?
Will you ever need a double stroller, to hold a slightly older child and a newborn while you are sightseeing? Is exercise a non-negotiable on your priority list? What kind of pram would make your holiday easier? Once you get the answers for this, you are one step closer to deciding what type of scroller to choose.