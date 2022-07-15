3 reasons to travel and spice up your winter by taking a sho’t left

Gone are the days when we used to think that winter is for staying in doors, lazing around and drinking hot stuff all the time. Yawns. Winter is no longer synonymous with hibernating until spring or summer comes knocking. Here are three reasons why you should spice your winter up and take a Sho’t Left this season.

Bush - It’s never easier to spot the Big Five A picturesque African safari sunset which is only a Sho’t Left away. Picture: Unsplash Winter is bush season. All the animals come out and can be seen in their glory. This is the perfect time to spot the Big Five, lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard and rhino. Safari season is from June to October and its the perfect time to catch up with nature. During this season animals come out in search for water sources and vegetation is sparse making it easier to spot them.

South Africa is proactive in protecting its wildlife species and we have our world-famous nature reserves such as Augrabies Falls, Golden Gate Highlands, Mapungubwe National Parks and Kruger National Park where you can visit from as little as R60-R110. The water is cold, but the wildlife is on fire A beautiful rare sight. Seeing whales in migration is a once in lifetime opportunity that can happen in Hermanus. Picture: Unsplash Although you may think twice about taking a swim, unless you’re on the KZN coast or in Durban, the ocean is luring locals as this is the season where the waves sound louder and more constant.

If you are keen to stay close to the coastline then Hermanus, a small town south east of Cape Town in the Western Cape, is the perfect spot to witness whale migration. Still not convinced? Then why not view flowers in Namaqualand. During the months of July to October there are wild flowers in full bloom in the Namaqualand that stretches across the West Coast. Warm fires, sunny hikes, and snow-capped peaks and snow chasing

Chasing snow capped mountains is a fun way to experience a winter wonderland in SA. Picture: Unsplash What would a Sho’t Left in Mzansi be without a trip to the mountains? Whether Magaliesberg in the North West, the Waterberg area in Limpopo or any of the remarkable sceneries along the Free State and Mpumalanga, winter is a magical time to embark on a hike during the day and cosy up by the fireplace at night. Go high enough and you will get to encounter a snowy winter wonderland as many regions, especially in the Drakensberg, and the Midlands experience snowfall in winter. Although it is not always guaranteed, there is no better place to experience snow under an African sky.