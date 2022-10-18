3 things to consider to make your solocation a success

Wherever you are, summer is peak travel season. From staycations to shot left, one of 2022’s most popular trends is taking the road less travelled aka a solocation.

If you’re an introvert, solocations are an excellent way to build an entirely personalised itinerary and invest in your self-discovery. It’s your chance to be free and connect with yourself without the worry of cancelled group plans or people fighting on the trip. According to Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels and Apartments, travelling alone is becoming extremely popular, with more people choosing to take time to learn about themselves, explore something new on their own, and avoid the drawbacks of travelling in larger groups.

“Solocations allow travellers to experience the full breadth of a destination at their own pace. Whether you want to be in a calmer, more relaxed environment or want something more adventurous, travelling by yourself means you are only bound by your own wants and needs,” Wachsberger said. As ideal as all this may sound, going on your first-ever solocation can be challenging, so here are some things to consider to make the most of your first solo vacation. Planning is everything

South Africa is bursting with astounding and unique locations. As such, the best place to start is locally. Spend some time thinking about what you have always wanted to see and do. Which cultural activities appeal to you the most, what landmarks have you always wanted to visit and what experiences pique your interest? Planning your first solocation can be overwhelming, so don’t fret.

If Cape Town has been on your bucket list for a relaxing solo getaway, accommodation options that offer spa facilities, are within earshot of crashing waves and have panoramic views Table Mountain just a click away. There are plenty of options to suit your needs and budget.

Book your trip in advance In order to have a successful solocation, securing your bookings ahead of time, especially your hotel stay and travel, will save you money and time. As we are heading towards peak travel seasons, booking ahead can save you money by helping you get the best accommodation deals and even ensuring you lock down your desired room.

With the price of aeroplane and bus tickets going up and down, getting your bookings done as soon as possible will also help you unlock amazing offers to enhance your experience. Stay safe If a solocation is not carefully planned, it can quickly become unpleasant if you’re not safe.

When you’re exploring somewhere new on your own, you’re naturally more vulnerable, so keep your guard up as much as possible, and remember that not everyone in a friendly city or town has good intentions. Avoid walking alone at night, and always keep some form of identification on you. Ensure you inform your loved ones when you’re leaving your hotel, where you’re going and when you’ve arrived back in your room safely. Most importantly, leave a copy of your itinerary and travel places with someone safe.