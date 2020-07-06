3 things we hope to see in group tours post Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Group travel is a way for others to meet, connect and share travel stories. It works well for travellers who do not want to venture out on their own in a destination unfamiliar to them.

Group tours have always been popular pre-Covid-19, but with physically distancing measures in place globally, many will become skeptical about travelling in groups in the near future, unless tour operators do their part in creating group trips that prioritise physical distancing and health and safety.

G Adventures new Travel with Confidence Plus Collection, a programme of 37 trips in 27 countries, aims to showcase how well the travel industry can use the effects of Covid-19 to its stride.





Their tours will launch in October and will incorporate additional physical distancing measures to complement the company’s new Travel with Confidence policy. The policy outlines increased hygiene and sanitisation across all its tours. Soon, many other leading travel experts will follow suit.





These are the three things we hope to see in group tours post Covid-19.





Reduction of group size





While having a large group may heighten one's experience, it is risky in a Covid-19 world. Tour operators need to reduce the number of people travelling in a group to a maximum of five people. The group will need to follow the social distancing rules throughout their journey.





No room sharing





Group tours are known to promote room sharing to reduce the cost of a trip, but in a Covid-19 world, travellers need their own rooms. In the past, solo travellers who wanted their own room had to fork out extra cash, but that needs to change. Special rates should be offered to travellers who do not want to share.





Ditch the public transport





Tour companies should book private vehicles instead of using public transport, especially if destinations still have cases of Covid-19. Private transport vehicles that adhere to health and safety requirements would put travellers at ease.



