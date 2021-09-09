3 tips to plan your last-minute Heritage Day long weekend trip

The upcoming long weekend is a chance to get out of your home, whether it is a staycation, road trip or a flight to another country. Heritage Day falls on Friday, September 24, making it a three-day weekend. If you do not know how to get started, here are some tips:

Create a plan Once you know what kind of trip you want to take and whether you want to drive or fly there, you can start with your travel plans. Questions to ask yourself include: “How long will the trip be?”, “will I stay over?”, and “will the trip be relaxing, adventurous or a mix of both?”

When devising your plan, be mindful of your family’s needs and preferences as not all travellers are the same. Budget 101 Determine how much you will be spending and stick with the budget. A budget will help you give a better glimpse at the types of places you would stay at, the activities and dining spots you can visit. It also eliminates unnecessary spending.

Comparing the prices of different attractions, especially accommodation, is a sure way for you to save a few extra bucks. Go somewhere unusual Now that you have decided what trip to take and your budget, it is time to look at possible accommodation and activities to enjoy.