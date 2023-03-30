3 travel tips to help you navigate through the Easter travel period

When it comes to Easter, flights are packed and South African roads experience large volumes of traffic. Travelling alone or as a family can seem daunting whether you’re flying for a couple of hours or locked in on bumper to bumper traffic. Dealing with children during transit in such circumstances can be stressful.

Here are some travel tips to help you navigate through this Easter’s travel whether you’re travelling alone or with family. Plan ahead Planning and preparation is the key to success and of course requires co-ordination and participation from parents and kids so you can have a fun, comfortable voyage with lifetime memories.

It’s important to plan the route to your holiday destination and give yourself enough time to reach the destination. Remember, also key in rest stops along the way and if you are travelling with kids it is a great way to let them know when and where you will be stopping. Travelling with kids Father reassures his toddler and gives his loved one a lesson on ducks and the sea. Picture: Unsplash According to Judy Kirkwood, specialist in parent and baby care and also the founder of Best Start Baby, the best way to travel with little ones is to have a plan and structure.

“Let them know ahead of time where you are going and what you’re planning to do. Reassure your little one and have maps of where you are going so they can see the journey and what the destination has to offer,” said Kirkwood. When it comes to first time moms and travelling with babies she offered some encouragement. “I think that as a breastfeeding mom, it’s good to have a cover so that you’re relaxed and don’t feel like people are looking at you. Feeding in public is allowed because children need to eat,” said Kirkwood.

She said the best way to deal with a baby is to hold them close to you to comfort, reassure them and always have food, healthy snacks and some distractions on hand. Stay safe The Easter and festive period can get quite dangerous to navigate on the roads especially because of huge traffic volumes on the road. The Automobile Association (AA) has road safety tips that you can follow 24/7 and not just on the Easter period.

According to the AA, you should always obey the rules of the road and carry your licence when driving. It’s also wise to make sure that your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before departure and for peace of mind, try to stick to major routes or toll roads in order to stay safe and accessible in case of emergencies. Also make sure that everyone is always has their seatbelts on whether flying or driving to your destination.