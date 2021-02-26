3 types of travel trips you can plan for the weekend

Most people do not travel as much as they like and usually spend weekends running errands and doing chores. With Covid-19 cases in South Africa decreasing, travellers should venture out and explore safely during the weekends. Here are 3 types of trips you can plan this weekend: Take a road trip and go away for the weekend Road trips are safe and fun, and offer plenty of options throughout South Africa.

If you’re in Gauteng, consider a bush break to the Kruger National Park.

Stop at the newly-opened Kruger Station precinct and enjoy a feast with gorgeous views at the 3638 restaurant, or a refreshing drink at the stunning Round in 9 Bar.

If you are in KwaZulu-Natal, escape to the Drakensberg for a few days of hiking, braais and pure relaxation.

If you are in the Western Cape, visit small towns like Paternoster, Montagu or Citrusdal.

Book an Airbnb experience

Want to up your skills and explore at the same time?

You could book an interesting online experience through Airbnb that will take you all around the world, from pasta making, learning about wine and other travel-related activities.

Have a staycation up the road

If you are keen on a break, but not in the mood to travel very far, opt for a staycation.

Staycations are fun if you want to escape for a few days without journeying too far.

Many hotels are running local specials at the moment, and the chances are that you could scoop a perfect deal for the long weekend.