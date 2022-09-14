3 ways technology has changed the way we travel

We are in the middle of Heritage and Tourism Month, and it’s the perfect time to acknowledge how digital innovations have made travel more convenient. Modern technology has changed the way we travel to such an extent that some of us do not even know what a map book is.

We can run to the internet for anything. Gen Z and millennials have never had to go to a travel agency and wait in a queue for an agent to help them book their holiday. Instead, most of us know how to find the best accommodation deals online. Booking stays digitally gives you more control Modern technology gives you control over your own travel preparations. For example, reviews allow you to decipher the quality of your stay.

Head of marketing and communications at online booking platform Jurni, Tshepo Matlou, said: “A platform like Jurni takes away the hassle of having to look up accommodation providers in brochures and magazines, and then having to call them to secure your stay before paying – or alternatively having to pay a travel agent. That process was laborious and costly, and it’s almost hard to believe that what often took hours of effort now is something you can do in a minute online.” He adds that, today, travellers look for the quickest way to book their stays. Therefore, it’s important for holiday resorts and other accommodation to have a website and form of booking online. Affordable digital car insurance protects you further when you travel

Picture: Mihis Alex Pexels According to the “Mail and Guardian”, last December “the Western Cape reported 55 road fatalities during the peak holiday season over a period of seven days from 20 to 27 December. Of these, 14 pedestrians were killed, more than half of whom had been drinking, while nearly 40% were recorded as drunk”. It is important to protect yourself financially from unforeseen damage to your car. Some insurance apps allow users to sign up to the insurer’s products and, more importantly, when dealing with a tight budget, to use dynamic pricing while you are toggling the app. For example, you can add extras such as car hire, credit shortfall or car extras. Technology is seamless and quick, reducing the time spent in a sign-up process which typically would be a long phone call.

Discover new places while navigating your way through your vacation Picture: Brett Jordan Pexels By checking out reviews on Google Maps you can decide which locations or experiences are worth doing or seeing before you take off. Simply search for the location you want and under the Reviews section of its information page you’ll find a star rating, date and pictures from people who have visited that location before. Outdoors enthusiasts can also search for specific words like “hiking trails” to quickly sort through reviews and find the best trails and experiences. Additionally, making use of the Lists feature enables you to save your bucket list of locations you’d like to visit in one consolidated place where they’re easy to find and follow during your trip. You can also easily create custom maps with the places on your lists for viewing on the Maps mobile app and finding places on the go.

