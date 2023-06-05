4 air travel tips to help you take off without stress

From arriving at the airport on time, to making sure you check-in correctly or even just calming your nerves for a flight, air travel can seem stressful. Air travel doesn’t have to come with a host of physical and emotional stress. From mastering pre-flight calm to conquering in-flight comfort, it’s important to adequately prepare and organise yourself for a flight before taking to the skies.

So whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, here are some important hacks from Emirates to help you have a smooth, stress-free journey. Give yourself the luxury of time While many airlines allow passengers to book their seats in advance, the queue to check in luggage can sometimes grow to terrifying lengths. The carrier said the best way to ease travel nerves is by getting to the airport well ahead of departure time.

“Emirates passengers have the advantage. There’s a dedicated check-in desk at Dubai International Airport for Premium Economy fliers, allowing for swifter and more convenient check-ins. Passengers in Dubai can take advantage of multiple remote check-in options, including City Check-in and Travel Store in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and Home Check-in,” said the airline. Practise relaxation techniques If travelling by air makes you anxious, to relieve negative thoughts and calm the body’s natural stress response, the airline recommends practising meditation, deep breathing, or other forms of calming activities.

“Some things like knitting, doing a crossword puzzle, or colouring can offer a sense of security, making you less anxious during the flight. Another way to feel good during the journey is to stretch and walk around. Although activities like jumping jacks are discouraged on a plane journey, nothing is stopping you from walking up and down the aisle to get the blood flowing again,” said the airline. Embrace comfort in the sky According to Emirate, the last thing you want to be wearing is tight-fitting clothes when it comes to long-haul flights.

“Stick to loose cuts, soft fabrics, and lots of stretch. You might even want to pack an extra outfit and fresh underwear to change into before you leave the airport at your final destination. Emirates Premium Economy offers travellers a generous 35 kg check-in baggage allowance and a 10 kg carry-on. This means more room for souvenirs and knick-knacks from your travels, and enough space in carry-ons for everything you might need during the flight,” said the airline. Leave room for complimentary food Some airlines go above and beyond in their food and drink offering. Emirates, for instance, makes their Emirates Lounges available worldwide for a fee, or offer complimentary access if passengers are a Gold, or Platinum Skywards member.