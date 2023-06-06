4 budget-busting travel hacks for a memorable getaway

Travelling can be a life-changing adventure. Taking in the sights, sounds, tastes, and smells of a new city can be exhilarating but it can also cost a small fortune. Even with the rising cost of everything, travel is still possible and you can cut costs without sacrificing comfort and enjoyment. Whether you’re a solo explorer, travelling as a couple or a family, here are four budget-busting travel hacks.

Plan in advance You’ve heard the saying “failing to plan is planning to fail” so if you’re trying to save money, then planning is essential. Try to book your trip and flights well in advance and always keep alternative dates in mind when planning your trip, especially during the peak season.

Bank your loyalty points throughout the year to gain access to airport lounges, reduced airfares or upgrades, and experience vouchers. Book direct with your hotel One of the most important things you can do to save money while travelling is to book directly with hotels instead of using online travel agencies (OTAs).

OTAs are great when it comes to giving you a sense of what options you have when you’re going somewhere new, but hotels often have promotions and discounts that are only available when you book directly through their website. Booking directly with a hotel can also give you more flexibility with your reservation, allowing you to make changes or book additional options more easily. All about the discount

Hotels often help travellers save money by rewarding direct bookings. Many hotels offer discounts for longer stays or for booking in advance, as well as seasonal specials and packages that can help you save money on your trip. Becoming a member of a hotel’s loyalty club or giving marketing consent most often bag you an additional discount. Aneli Gerber, customer success manager at booking solutions platform Profitroom, says as an avid traveller, she is always on the hunt for the best bargains long in advance.

“Profitroom realised this and provided hoteliers with a fantastic platform to offer their budget conscious guests many ways to capitalise on booking directly with the hotel making the most of your travel budget,” said Gerber. Take advantage of free shuttles It’s well known that metered taxis often take tourists for a ride. Transportation costs can quickly add up so consider using public transportation instead of taxis or rental cars.