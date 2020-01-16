Does the idea of heading back to work for another year filled with busy schedules, high targets and business travel having you feeling a little down? You might need to make some changes to ensure you keep your stress levels in check.
Leon Meyer, general manager at The Westin Cape Town, said most business travellers tend to skip exercising, sleep less and forgo healthy eating for the duration of their trip.
“These bad habits end up impacting on their health and stress levels,” he said. Research survey carried out by an independent research company on behalf of The Westin Cape Town hotel, revealed that only 18% of travellers exercised while on a business trip, with another 40% reporting that they occasionally exercised while away.
“The overwhelming majority of respondents (82%) were sleeping for less than six hours a night. Of the respondents, 62% slept less than when at home. The survey findings were very clear: Business travellers experience high stress levels which are exacerbated by a poor lifestyle when travelling,” said Meyer.
Meyer shares 4 easy travel tips to help you stress less in 2020