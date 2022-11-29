4 must-have power accessories for your next road trip

This time around, the roads will be fairly busy, with many people packing and up visiting family members across the country. With that comes keeping yourself entertained, especially on those long drives.

“There are few things worse than a flat battery, whether it’s your phone or car battery,” said Jason Ravenscroft, franchise manager at Battery Centre. “Our specialists recommend motorists have their batteries checked before a long trip to limit the risk of getting stuck with a flat battery.’’ Having the right car accessories on hand will make things less stressful.

Here are five handy car power accessories to make your next road trip easy and fun Power bank It’s very important for many reasons, including having battery life and listening to your favourite playlist or audiobook. As we know, a power bank is a portable battery to charge various electronic devices on the go. The trusted battery specialists recommend the SE5 or SE10 power bank.

“These power banks keep devices at full power and can charge two devices simultaneously so that you don’t run out of battery power on the road,” said Ravenscroft. Jumper cables I’ve been in situations where jumper cables were not at hand and it was not a fun experience. It is noted that for all motorists this is a must-have!

Ravenscroft recommends motorists use jumpers that have extra-long and durable cables, that are reliable and safe. Jumper cables are a necessity for all motorists. Picture: Sinitta Leunen/Pexels 500 Lumen Diffuser Torch We live in a country where not having electricity has become the norm, sadly. Therefore, having any form of torch is vital; it’s ideal for camping, hiking and emergencies when power isn’t available.

What makes the Lumen torch special is the fact that it’s powerful and coupled with a diffuser that can soften the light beam and is also USB rechargeable. Jumpstarter power bank Having a flat battery in the middle of nowhere is not it! This form of power bank includes jump start clamps – which you can keep in the boot of your car.