4 reasons why travel is beneficial for your wellbeing

Lockdown has impacted our health in many ways. Our mental states have been affected because of anxiety and fear surrounding the pandemic, and our physical health took a knock due to lockdown restrictions that had us confined to our homes for months on end. While a lot of the happenings were out of our control, there has been a clarion call the world over highlighting the need to put mental health front and centre.

A realisation that now more than ever we all need to take care of our mental health as part of our own self-care. But why is this important? Mental health is described as “a state of well-being in which an individual realises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” This makes it clear that for us to live our best life, our mental health must be at its best.

With regulations having slowly eased, travel is now an option. And for those that didn’t know, travelling is one of the best ways to improve and maintain healthy mental and physical wellbeing – and here are some of the reasons why. Not only is it therapeutic to have something like a holiday to look forward to but being able to log out and head to new destinations for a break from the grind reduces one's stress levels tremendously. Much needed stress reliever For most of the year, we deal with work expectations, endless Zoom meetings and family obligations.

An opportunity to find yourself in a place where the only expectation is to be happy and the only decision you need to make is what cocktail to order for sundowners. Not only will your general mood improve, but your outlook on life will be more positive.

It is worth noting that potential last-minute border closures have added an element of stress to travel, so it is important to book with a holiday maker that offers complimentary comprehensive travel insurance for your peace of mind. To go the extra mile and be completely stress-free, why not indulge in an all-inclusive holiday? With accommodation, food, drinks and activities included in the package, you can take your peacefulness to the next level and leave your wallet in your room but still eat, drink and play to your heart's content at no extra charge.

Reconnecting with loved ones One of the human needs, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, is to feel like you are loved and that you belong to a tribe and when we spend leisure time with people we love and trust, happy hormones like oxytocin and dopamine are released. This bond is further strengthened when we go with loved ones on amazing travel adventures to spend time relaxing, reconnecting, and making memories exploring foreign lands and getting to know new cultures.

Whether you are making memories chilling on a beach in the Seychelles, sightseeing and taking in the marvel of the temples in Bali or learning to ski in the French Alps, you are bound to come away happier and in a better state of mind. A way to find new passions For those who are not content to lie on the beach with a cocktail in hand, an active holiday is the best thing for your mental health. Not only does being active get you out of your head, but it also releases endorphins that make you feel better.

All-inclusive holidays such as the ones provided by Club Med are a great option to be completely free. With a wide choice of over 40 land, water and snow activities included, experiencing new hobbies is easy. So why not head to the Indian Ocean and spend days surfing, diving or sailing or take to the slopes in the Alps for adrenaline-filled ski runs. Your body will benefit from staying on the move, and you will have much-needed fun in the sun or snow. Journey to self-discovery

Sometimes when we get caught up in the day to day of life, we forget who we are and what makes us tick. As a result, depression and discontentment creep in, making us feel unfulfilled with our life. Travelling is a fantastic way to rediscover yourself. Holidaying in foreign lands where you might need to learn phrases in a new language and interact with different people and cultures is a fun way to challenge yourself.