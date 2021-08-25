4 reasons why you should start planning your next trip

With South Africa's vaccine roll-out going swiftly, more people want to travel. Here are four reasons you should start planning your next trip: Affordable travel is on the rise

The rise of the budget-conscious traveller is here and there's plenty of affordable deals for those trying to save money. From staycation, a beach getaway, or a long-haul trip, travel has become more accessible. Of course, one would have to look for affordable travel deals and compare prices to snag the best deal. Places like Kruger Shalati and Radisson RED Rosebank are among the attractions offering regular specials. Local destinations are becoming more accessible

Domestic travel is starting to become accessible for South Africans – especially with the discounts available. If you are still sceptical about venturing abroad, perhaps take a local trip. Jot down a list of places you want to see and create a budget. After you have decided where you want to travel, book accommodation and flights if you are travelling out of the province. Book in advance – it allows you to look forward to something Booking in advance can save you lots of money. You are more likely to find affordable prices by checking your flights and accommodation ahead of time. As regulations around travel start lifting, demand for accommodation and flights will increase. Some may start booking flights for holidays in the new year, so it's always good to plan your trip well in advance. It also helps you look forward to something if the trip is booked in advance.