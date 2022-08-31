4 things you need to know about travelling while pregnant

There are plenty of reasons to travel, including business, visiting friends and relatives, attending a wedding, or maybe just a holiday you’ve been looking forward to for so long. The idea of flying while pregnant can make an expectant mom anxious, especially with the numerous precautions you should take when expecting. Will flying be dangerous for yourself or the unborn child? Are there health risks associated? These are just a few questions that future moms ponder on.

According to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, flying when you are pregnant will not harm the foetus and there is no scientific evidence of an increased risk of miscarriage, birth defects or premature birth. Flying when you are pregnant will not harm the foetus as it is safely tucked in mother’s womb. Picture: Unsplash “The foetus is well protected from changes outside the mother’s body, such as variations in air pressure and humidity in the aircraft cabin,” said KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. KLM has answered some questions and provided a list of four things to know about travelling when expecting.

Pre-travel advice and immunisation Always check which vaccinations you need to get done before you travel and if that vaccination is safe for you and your baby. Picture: Unsplash Depending on your destination, advice about vaccination and malaria prevention may be different if you are pregnant. That’s why it is extremely important to be properly informed, especially when visiting countries where infectious diseases such as malaria are prevalent. In some cases, travel to a country could even be discouraged because of the risks. Pregnant women or women who want to get pregnant should also avoid travelling to countries with outbreaks of Zika.

How far into your pregnancy can you fly? It is recommended that women who are more than 32 weeks pregnant should not fly. Picture: Unsplash The airline recommends that women who are more than 32 weeks pregnant should not fly. The airline also discourages flying, for you and your child, during the first week after birth. If you are expecting a multiple birth, the airline recommends that you consult your doctor before any flight, and if you have had complications in the past, you should get your doctor’s permission to fly.

Additionally, it is recommended that you carry a recent pregnancy statement with information about the due date and other relevant information. In many countries airline staff may want to see that. Regulations differ from one airline to the next, so always check before you travel. Cosmic radiation There is no evidence that a trans-Atlantic flight increases the risk of abnormalities through radiation. Picture: Unsplash According to KLM, in a normal situation, the cosmic radiation exposure of a return trans-Atlantic flight can be compared to the same amount of exposure as when you have a chest X-ray. As with X-rays, any radiation can cause damage to genetic material inside a cell.

However, there is no evidence that a trans-Atlantic flight increases the risk of abnormalities. To be on the safe side it is recommended to avoid frequent air travel when pregnant. Increased risk of thrombosis Visit a doctor for medical advice before you travel to prevent DVT. Picture: David Ritchie If you are pregnant, you already run a greater risk of developing thrombosis. Flying will increase this risk. Deep-vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life-threatening disorder in which blood clots can form in the deep veins of the body, particularly the legs.

In an aircraft, the dehydration caused by the dry air may thicken your blood. In addition, the relative immobility of sitting in a confined space for a long period can cause blood to collect in your legs. There are a few things you can do to prevent or reduce the risk of thrombosis. During long flights walk around the cabin every 15 to 30 minutes if possible, do some simple stretching exercises while you are seated, only sleep for short periods (up to 30 minutes at a time), move around after every nap, drink plenty of water, avoid caffeine and alcohol (which you should in any case avoid if pregnant), and wearing compression stockings can also help. If you are worried about DVT during the flight, consult your doctor beforehand to discuss how to best reduce the risk.