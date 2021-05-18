4 things you need to know before travelling with your fur kids

With family travel among the most popular trends for 2021, here’s what you need to know about your furry kids ahead of that much-needed vacation.

Packing accordingly

Bring what they normally have at home to avoid messing with their diet. Pack their favourite toys and treats so that they have something familiar with them - that might help calm them down as well.

Travel crates, car seats

Travel crates and car seats can be found at your local pet shop. If you're flying, request an airline-approved crate. Bring your pet with you to ensure that they will be comfortable and relaxed inside.

Let's get ready

Visit your veterinary clinic. Some airlines require a health certificate that has been issued within 10 days of travel.

Are you travelling by car or flight?

Car - take mini car trips to the mall or the park. Let your pet get comfortable with being in a car seat.

Flight - Let them familiarise themselves with their travel crate while at home. Make it nice and comfortable with a fleece blanket. Leave it open and put a few treats inside.

How to keep them calm?

If your pet has never travelled before, they will be nervous. Not to worry, there are plenty of choices available, including calming collars worn around the neck, calming sprays and chews. Talking to them is also helpful to ensure they understand what's going on.