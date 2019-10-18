4 things you should consider before embarking on a sex holiday









Consider the options before you plan a sex holiday. Picture: Rawpixel. For some travellers, seeking a sexy rendezvous on a holiday is just one of the ways to enjoy their break. Some travellers visit destinations like Thailand, Brazil and Amsterdam for a sex holiday - hoping to meet someone special to keep them company for the duration of the trip. While it is perfectly fine to let your hair down, one has to consider a few factors before you plan one. Here are some tips to consider: Research is key If you are hoping to get frisky with someone on holiday, then it’s best to do your research. Look at the destinations, its policies, and what one needs to avoid when you travel to that location. Some destinations have rules of public display of affections and may fine or send you to prison if you are caught breaking the rules.

Do not rush things

Many travellers tend to rush their sexual relationships without thinking about the consequences of their actions. Once you meet someone, take time to know them and ask about their expectations. Some travellers may not want one night stands and want to develop a connection before heading to the bedroom.

Understand sex tourism

Many travellers, mostly men, travel to these countries seeking sex, which they end up paying for. While some countries have legalised sex tourism and have strict rules, one has to weigh the pros and cons. In some cases, the male or female are lured into the industry via human trafficking, abused and exploited, which means that they are forced to perform sexual acts.

Be safe

Always let people back home, or the people you travelled with, know where you are at all times. The last thing you want is to be a victim of crime in a foreign country.