4 tips for planning meals for self-catering trips

Self-catering stays are ideal for budget-conscious travellers and those who prefer staying in their private bubble. With self-catering, travellers have to prepare their own meals (unless you hire a private chef), which can be daunting and rewarding at the same time.

Striking a balance between enjoying your holiday and meal prep can be difficult. Thankfully, salad queen Chantal Lascaris, who released The Ultimate Salad Book, shares tips for planning meals for self-catering trips: Write a list Heading for a weekend or a week? The first thing travellers should do is create a list to make planning easier. Make a list of what you already have and what you need to pack before your trip. Be sure to add everyday essentials like tea, coffee, milk, bread and spices and take extra care when storing certain fruits and vegetables.

Add a little lining Lascaris said moisture in the fridge causes most fruit and vegetables to lose their crisp texture. A paper towel lining the vegetable drawer in the fridge helps to absorb excess moisture so the fruit and vegetables stay crunchy for longer. Swap the paper towel each week to avoid the risk of mould when left for too long! Get the family involved