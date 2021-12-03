4 tips to make your golfing holiday more affordable

It has been a rough 18 months, with many avid golfers forced into putting their golfing getaway plans on the back burner. With lockdown now easing somewhat, golfers can safely dust off their irons and get back into the swing of things, by plotting their next annual golfing holiday with the boys (or the girls).

Realising that budgets may now be tighter than ever, Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group Hotels and Resorts weighs in on how to make your golfing getaway more affordable. “With golf being one the most expensive (and addictive) sports to play, it generally wreaks havoc on your bank balance. Simply knowing how to get the most bang from your buck, means being able to play more rounds of golf at the end of the day - and who wouldn’t want that?” Here are four tips to make your golf trip more affordable:

1. Avoid peak days: Most golf courses have certain days of the week that are less busy than others, and they offer reduced rates specifically to entice players on these quieter days. Doing your research to check which courses offer these discounts will result in some significant savings - if you’re flexible on dates. Also look for later tee-off times, which will not only be less busy, but a later start to your morning will be especially useful if you went big the night before. 2. Book at a golfing resort, out of season and avoid long weekends: Golf rounds are sometimes discounted if you are a guest of the resort you are playing at.