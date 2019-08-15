For those who do not see themselves in a game vehicle with other travellers, a self game drive is a good option. Picture: Supplied

For those who do not see themselves sharing the thrill of a game drive with other travellers, a self game drive is a good option. Chris Manqele, a game driver at Anew Hotel Hluhluwe and Safaris, shares his tips:

Drive an SUV or 4X4 style vehicle

Venturing out in the wild with your hatchback may not be a wise decision. “You should have an SUV or 4x4 as some of the roads are tough to navigate by a small car. You will need a vehicle that can handle any terrain. You do not want to be stuck in the middle of nowhere with a flat tyre,” said Manqele.

Purchase a map

Game reserves have maps that they sell at the gate. Manqele said the maps give a clear indication of places within a park and have clear markings. It comes in handy for those self game drives.

Adhere to the game park time

It may seem like a great idea to drive into the game reserve to explore more, but travellers should stick to the game park times. “Most parks close at 6pm in winter and 7pm during the summer months. Travellers need to be out of the park 10 minutes before the closing time,” he said.

Stick to the speed limit of 40km/h

Manqele said travellers need to drive under 40k/h. “You need to keep a safe distance from animals at all times, especially from larger ones who may charge at your vehicle if they feel threatened.

“Exceeding the speed limit can also put you and the animals at risk,” he said.



