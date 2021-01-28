4 Valentine's Day ideas for travel-obsessed couples

Forget the chocolate and romantic dinner this Valentine's Day. Rather treat your loved one to a travel experience. Here are 4 options: Be day tourists in your city This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday, making it easy for couples to spend the entire day together. You could use the time to do some safe sightseeing in your city.

For those in Johannesburg, explore the historical sites before grabbing lunch in Maboneng.

If Cape Town is your home, choose a few pocket-friendly experiences for under R150.

The guide was compiled by Cape Town Tourism.

Or if you’re into art and culture, pop into Zeitz MOCAA for some of the best art on the continent all in one place.

If you are in Durban, head out for a segway date at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The options are endless.

Splurge on luxury travel

If you’re seeking a really special Valentine’s Day break and can afford to splurge, then consider a trip to the new Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge hotel.

Suspended over the Sabi River in the heart of the Kruger National Park, the hotel assures an exceptionally romantic getaway.

Visitors enjoy a unique vantage point from above the river, soaking up unparalleled views of the Kruger National Park and the majestic Sabi River below.

Travel in the comfort of your home

Did you know that you can still enjoy a jazz club’s cocktail hour, experience a cooking experience in France, take part in a dance class in Brazil, get involved in a fun scavenger hunt hosted by someone in the US, or get your zen on in a meditation session with a Japanese monk – all from the safety of your home?

Airbnb’s Online Experiences allows you to explore the world from your living room.

Enjoy a staycation

If you don’t want to venture too far from home, but you are keen to get away, then take a look at what hot deals your local hotels are offering for Valentine’s Day.